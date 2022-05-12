Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 2,447,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,793,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $277.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

