Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.19

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 1873492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.
The firm has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
