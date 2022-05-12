Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.05) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

ETR:UTDI opened at €31.00 ($32.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.72. United Internet has a twelve month low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a twelve month high of €37.67 ($39.65).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

