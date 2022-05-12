Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.05) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

ETR:UTDI opened at €31.00 ($32.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.72. United Internet has a twelve month low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a twelve month high of €37.67 ($39.65).

United Internet Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

