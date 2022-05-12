Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.92) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.51).
IGG stock opened at GBX 732 ($9.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 798.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 794.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 698 ($8.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.68).
About IG Group (Get Rating)
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
Read More
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.