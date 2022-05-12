Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.92) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.51).

IGG stock opened at GBX 732 ($9.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 798.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 794.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 698 ($8.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.68).

In related news, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($61,638.17). Also, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($44,692.39).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

