Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,650 ($20.34) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jet2 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.76).

JET2 opened at GBX 1,112.50 ($13.72) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,184.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 912.40 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

