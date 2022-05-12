Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price objective on the stock.
UTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.64) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.45).
Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,014 ($12.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.71. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.41).
In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.92), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,055.26). Also, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,097.60).
About Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
Further Reading
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.