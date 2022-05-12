Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price objective on the stock.

UTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.64) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.45).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,014 ($12.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.71. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Unite Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.92), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,055.26). Also, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,097.60).

About Unite Group (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.