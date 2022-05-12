Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Boosted by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,770 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after acquiring an additional 520,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $146,259,000 after acquiring an additional 621,927 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 20,751,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,949,826. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

