Barrington Research Cuts Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target to $6.00

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIMO. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Airspan Networks stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Airspan Networks will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

