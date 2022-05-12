Barrington Research Cuts Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target to $6.00

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIMO. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of Airspan Networks stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.
About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.