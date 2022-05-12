Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 1,235 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 590.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.60. 6,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,560. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.55.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

