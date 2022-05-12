Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 3,277 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 609.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 26,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,806. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

