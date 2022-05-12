Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 33,184 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $78,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of FMX traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

