Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 5,597,221 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.75% of Vertiv worth $257,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other Vertiv news, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,569,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.