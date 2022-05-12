Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $635,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.15. 3,935,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $456.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

