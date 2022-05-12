Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $184.98 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,165 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $184,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after buying an additional 692,980 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 6,335.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 273,806 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

LIVN traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. 330,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

