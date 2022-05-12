Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $325.82 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774,206 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $325,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 11,465,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,406. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

