Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $37.45 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Encompass Health worth $37,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.76. 12,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,769. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $88.58.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.