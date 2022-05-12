Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $385.73 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357,780 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 122,268 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.30% of American Express worth $385,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

