Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $493.58 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,465 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Deere & Company worth $493,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,090,000 after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.03. 1,370,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,839. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.87 and its 200-day moving average is $376.42. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.