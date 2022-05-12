Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $46.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,232.38. 85,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,591.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,747.36.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

