Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $64,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 760.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 366,766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 3,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 319,669 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 439.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 171,879 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 34.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 158,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,357 shares of company stock worth $596,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,825. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEX shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.