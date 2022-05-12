Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.16% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.97. 16,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

