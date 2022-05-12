Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 159,269 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.25% of Oracle worth $573,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,914,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,026. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.