Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 15,327 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Gibraltar Industries worth $43,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.72. 4,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $81.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.