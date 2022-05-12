Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 18,965 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.88% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $58,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

