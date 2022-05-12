Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 36,338 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,338 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 4.67% of Greenbrier Companies worth $69,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBX. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.85. 10,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

