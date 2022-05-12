Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 40,915 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $50,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,648. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

