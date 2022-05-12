BarterTrade (BART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,512.00

BarterTrade (BART) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $146,753.33 and approximately $10,512.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarterTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BarterTrade has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,937.44 or 1.00005310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00103457 BTC.

BarterTrade (BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

