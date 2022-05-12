Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($55.79) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.67 ($74.39).

ETR BAS traded up €1.09 ($1.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €49.60 ($52.21). The company had a trading volume of 4,006,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €46.61 ($49.06) and a fifty-two week high of €71.05 ($74.79). The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €51.78 and its 200 day moving average is €59.39.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

