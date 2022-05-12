Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of BHC opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

