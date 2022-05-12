Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.11

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 181385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 68.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $35,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 633.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $56,687,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

