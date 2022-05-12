Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.80

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 24520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $786.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 142.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 80.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $611,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

