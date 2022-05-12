Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BLPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 17,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management dropped their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

