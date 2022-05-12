Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BLPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 17,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management dropped their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

