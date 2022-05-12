BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 14%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 34,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 975,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Several research firms have issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.
The company has a market cap of $721.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,746 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 101,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.