BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 14%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 34,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 975,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of $721.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,746 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 101,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.