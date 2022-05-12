Benchmark (LON:BMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.51), with a volume of 18389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.51).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The company has a market cap of £291.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38.

Get Benchmark alerts:

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.