Benchmark (LON:BMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.51), with a volume of 18389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.51).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The company has a market cap of £291.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38.
About Benchmark (LON:BMK)
