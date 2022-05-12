Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

