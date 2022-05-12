Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.