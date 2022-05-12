Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.