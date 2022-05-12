Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

BGRY stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $268,733,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

