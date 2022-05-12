Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. 1,243,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,863,000 after acquiring an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after buying an additional 377,947 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,027,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

