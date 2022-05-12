Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & ironSource (NYSE:IS) Head to Head Analysis

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and ironSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.74 -$9.16 million N/A N/A ironSource $553.47 million 5.80 $59.82 million N/A N/A

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00

ironSource has a consensus target price of $12.02, indicating a potential upside of 279.18%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -216.05% N/A -54.26% ironSource N/A 9.36% 5.86%

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.04, indicating that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ironSource beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce (Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

