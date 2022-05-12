B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE BGS opened at $23.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $450,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $355,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

