BiFi Price Tops $0.0110 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. BiFi has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $151,626.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00103106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005613 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

