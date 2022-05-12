Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.00

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 25093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.44.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total transaction of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bill.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

