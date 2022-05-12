Binamon (BMON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $536,400.00

Binamon (BMON) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $1.72 million and $536,400.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00562343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.63 or 1.97472040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.63 or 0.06998062 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

