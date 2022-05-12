BinaryX Hits Market Cap of $211.49 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $211.49 million and approximately $60.79 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $104.55 or 0.00354820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004474 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004629 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00174462 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars.

