Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

BIOC opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the third quarter worth $45,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biocept during the third quarter worth $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

