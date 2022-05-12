BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,033,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

