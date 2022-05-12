Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.36.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $121.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

