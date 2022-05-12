Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.36.

BHVN stock opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

