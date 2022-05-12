Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.21) EPS.

BHVN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.74. 266,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

